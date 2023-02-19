Bhiwani Twin Murder: Rajasthan Police Deny Assaulting Accused's Pregnant Wife, Cops Say 'Never Entered House'

The Rajasthan Police on Sunday denied the allegations of a woman who claimed that her pregnant daughter-in-law lost her child after she was assaulted during a raid at her house.

Srikant Pandit, her son, is accused of the kidnapping and murder of two Muslim men by cow vigilantes. He is a member of the cow vigilante group led by local Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar.

Pandit's mother, Dulari Devi, in her complaint, has alleged that the police forcibly took her two other sons. She also alleged that a team of Rajasthan Police assaulted her family members and kicked her pregnant daughter-in-law in her stomach, which led her to have a miscarriage.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer named Shyam Singh claimed that Rajasthan and Haryana police had gone to Pandit's home, but they never entered it.

"The accused was not present. His two brothers had come out of home and they were freed after questioning. The allegations levelled by the woman are false. Their family member is accused, that is why they are levelling these allegations," he said.

A total of five men have been charged with allegedly kidnapping and killing two men, whose charred bodies were found in Loharu In Haryna's Bhiwani on Thursday.

The victims, Junai and Nasir, were allegedly kidnapped from Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

While one suspect linked to the case has been arrested, Monu and Pandit are among the four on the run.

Dulari alleged that more than 40 police officials of the Rajasthan Police entered her house and inquired about Srikant.

"When I told them that my son was not at home, they thrashed me and my son's pregnant wife Kamlesh. They abused us and took away my two sons, Vishnu and Rahul, with them, and we still don't know about their whereabouts," she claimed.

"The cops also kicked the pregnant wife of Shri Kant in her stomach and she started having stomach pain. She was admitted to Mandi Khera hospital and soon after referred to Nalhar Medical College where her child was born dead," she claimed. Her daughter-in-law is still hospitalised in critical condition, she said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

(With Inputs from PTI)