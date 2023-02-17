Bhiwani Twin Murder: Cow Vigilantism Suspected, Bajrang Dal Denies Connection; 1 Held | Updates

RAJASTHAN Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday assured that strict action will be taken against the killers of two men - Nasir and Junaid - from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. The families of victims have alleged that they were kidnapped by cow vigilantes and burnt to death in Haryana’s Bhiwani district where two charred skeletons were found.

The police have registered a case of kidnapping against five cow vigilantes, one of whom is Monu Manesar - Bajrang Dal’s Manesar area convener. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for DNA tests to ascertain the identity of the persons.

Here are the latest updates in the case -

- The police have arrested one person in the case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed.

- Monu Manesar, who is the main culprit responsible for the crime according to the family, has said that he was not present in the Gopalgarh area when the incident took place. He said he was in a private hotel in Haryana’s Gurugram at the time.

- “When this incident took place, I was at a hotel in Gurugram & we’ve the footage of it. I didn’t know the two victims & I don’t know what happened to them. We’re also looking into this incident from our side to find out about culprits,” Monu was quoted as saying by ANI.

- “My team & I have nothing to do with this incident. Police must probe to find the real culprits. Our organization should not be defamed by dragging it into this. Whatever claims being spread on social media are absolutely wrong,” he asserted in a video.

- Rajasthan Police said special teams have been formed to nab suspects based on an FIR filed by the families of the deceased.

- "Rajasthan's law and order situation is better than BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh," Rajasthan’s Transport and Soldier Welfare Minister said today.

- Gaurav Srivastava, Inspector General, Bharatpur Range, Rajasthan has said that the chassis number and engine of the Bolero, in which the two victims were allegedly kidnapped, was the same as the car in which the charred skeletons were found.

- Junaid had five cases of cow smuggling pending against him, while Nasir’s record was completely clean.