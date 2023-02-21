Bhiwani Twin Murder Case: Haryana Police Books 30-40 Rajasthan Cops Over Violent Raid

HARYANA Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against several unidentified Rajasthan policemen over allegations of assaulting an accused's family during investigation. The Rajasthan police were probing the killings of two Muslim men in Bhiwani district of Haryana.

In the FIR registered in Nuh district of Haryana, at least 30 to 40 people have been accused of assault. According to the FIR, based on the complaint of Dulari Devi, several men wearing Rajasthan Police uniform and civil attire stormed into her house and assaulted the women present. The complainant is the mother of Srikant Pandit, one of the cow vigilantes accused in the Bhiwani killings.

Dulari Devi alleged that her pregnant daughter-in-law lost her baby after she was assaulted by the policemen. She said a team of Rajasthan Police assaulted her family members and kicked her pregnant daughter-in-law in her stomach.

"Today a case has been registered in which sections related to miscarriage have been invoked. Based on the complaint, the case has been registered against 30-40 unknown people. Further investigation is underway," said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police of Nuh.

Haryana Police on Monday carried took the exhumed remains of the stillborn baby for a postmortem examination. "The cause of death has been reserved by doctors in the post-mortem reports and it will be confirmed after Viscera and Histopathologicaltest reports are out," Singla was quoted as saying by ANI today.

The Rajasthan police have denied the allegations. A senior police officer named Shyam Singh claimed that Rajasthan and Haryana police had gone to Srikant Pandit's home, but they never entered it. "The accused was not present. His two brothers had come out of home and they were freed after questioning. The allegations levelled by the woman are false. Their family member is accused, that is why they are levelling these allegations," he said.

Pandit, who is a member of a cow protection group led by Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar, has been accused in the case of the abduction and murder of two men by vigilantes. A total of five men have been charged with allegedly kidnapping and killing two men -- Junaid and Nasir -- whose charred bodies were found in Loharu in Haryna's Bhiwani on February 16. While one suspect linked to the case has been arrested, Monu and Pandit are among the four on the run.