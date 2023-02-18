Bhiwani Twin Murder: Accused Monu Manesar Is A Big Face Of Cow Vigilantism | All You Need To Know

MOHIT Yadav, also known as Monu Maesar, who is evading arrest in the recent murder case of two men in Rajasthan, became a very important face of cow vigilantism in Haryana in the last five years. He attained this importance with the help of his presence on social media handles.

The 30-year-old Monu, who is a member of Bajrang Dal, denied his involvement in the case via a video. He also claimed that he was in a hotel at the time of the incident. Monu also shared the CCTV footage from the hotel on social media.

He joined Bajrang Dal as a coordinator in his home district of Manesar in 2011 and was also a member of the district cow protection group formed by authorities after Haryana's cow protection law came into force in 2015. He is currently the district president of Bajrang Dal and is frequently seen visiting courts and sharing videos of vigilantes chasing and apprehending cow smugglers.

Under the Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Acts, cow slaughter was punishable by imprisonment ranging from three to ten years.A number of cow protection groups emerged after this law came into force.

Days before the incident, the family of 22-year-old Varis had accused cow vigilantes, including Monu, of thrashing him to death after branding him a cow smuggler in Nuh district of Haryana, though police had said he died in a road accident.

"My colleagues and I have no role but Rajasthan Police registered a case against me and my group members. I don't even know the deceased," he had said in his video message, claiming his innocence in the case.

However, Rajasthan police have launched a manhunt for him. The Gurugram police also conducted several raids to catch him in a case of murder that was registered against him on February 7 at Pataudi police station, according to officials, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Following the complaint of Mubin Khan, an FIR was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) against Monu and others at the Pataudi police station.

"In the case of murder attempt, Monu Manesar is wanted and we are also conducting raids to nab him", said Manbir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manesar.

