Bhiwani Murder Case: Stillborn Baby Taken For Postmortem After Police Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant Woman

A day after the family of two cow vigilantes in Haryana alleged that some Rajasthan Police personnel assaulted a pregnant woman, who is the wife of an accused in the alleged abduction and murder of two men, a postmortem examination will be carried out on the exhumed remains of a stillborn baby.

The mother of the accused, Dulari Devi, had earlier alleged that her daughter-in-law lost the baby after she was assaulted. She also alleged that a team of Rajasthan Police assaulted her family members and kicked her pregnant daughter-in-law in her stomach, which led her to have a miscarriage. However, the Rajasthan police have denied the allegations.

"We have exhumed the body of a stillborn baby today and kept it in the mortuary. Postmortem will be conducted by Monday by a board of doctors," Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police of Nuh, told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer named Shyam Singh claimed that Rajasthan and Haryana police had gone to Pandit's home, but they never entered it.

"The accused was not present. His two brothers had come out of home and they were freed after questioning. The allegations levelled by the woman are false. Their family member is accused, that is why they are levelling these allegations," he said.

Srikant Pandit, Dulari Devi's son, is an accused in the case of the abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes. He is a member of the cow protection group led by Monu Manesar.

A total of five men have been charged with allegedly kidnapping and killing two men, whose charred bodies were found in Loharu in Haryna's Bhiwani on Thursday.

The victims, Junaid and Nasir, were allegedly kidnapped from Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

While one suspect linked to the case has been arrested, Monu and Pandit are among the four on the run.