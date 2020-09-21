Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: At least eight people were killed on Monday after a multi-storied building collapsed in Mumbai's Bhiwandi area, reported news agency ANI. Another 20-25 people are said to be feared trapped under the debris of the building. 

Thane Municipal Corporation PRO confirmed the death toll. A team of NDRF is carrying out the rescue operations. 

A video released by ANI showed NDRF personnel rescuing a child from the debris of the collapsed structure. 

More details are awaited. 

