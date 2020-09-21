At least eight people were killed on Monday after a multi-storied building collapsed in Mumbai's Bhiwandi area

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: At least eight people were killed on Monday after a multi-storied building collapsed in Mumbai's Bhiwandi area, reported news agency ANI. Another 20-25 people are said to be feared trapped under the debris of the building.

Thane Municipal Corporation PRO confirmed the death toll. A team of NDRF is carrying out the rescue operations.

A video released by ANI showed NDRF personnel rescuing a child from the debris of the collapsed structure.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane.



At least five people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6j90p1GloQ — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

More details are awaited.

