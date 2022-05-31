Jammu | Jagran News Desk: Professor Bhim Singh, the chief of Jammu and Kashmir's National Panthers Party, died on Tuesday. He was 80. Prof Bhim Singh was born in 1941 in the Ramnagar area of the erstwhile princely state of J&K. In 1982, he founded the National Panthers Party with his wife Jaya Mala and was the chairman of the party till 2012.

BJP leader Devender Singh Rana expressed his grief on the demise of Prof Bhim Singh. He tweeted, "In the sad demise of Prof Bhim Singh ji J&K has lost a prominent political figure who always raised the voice of the people of J&K in all foras . A firebrand leader who came from a remote village in Ramnagar evolved himself with global exposure and understanding. RIP Prof Sahib".

In the sad demise of Prof Bhim Singh ji J&K has lost a prominent political figure who always raised the voice of the people of J&K in all foras . A firebrand leader who came from a remote village in Ramnagar evolved himself with global exposure and understanding.

RIP Prof Sahib pic.twitter.com/I08YAjYN0q — Devender Singh Rana (@DevenderSRana) May 31, 2022

According to Greater Kashmir, Bhim Singh was brought dead at the hospital around 8:45 am on Tuesday morning and was not well for the past several months.

Prof Bhim Singh has been a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and was also an MP once. Before founding the National Panthers Party, he was in the Congress and was the Vice President of the India Youth Congress in 1977-78.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav