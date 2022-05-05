Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: Internet services were suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara for 24 hours on Thursday after couple of youths were attacked on Wednesday night while they were having their food, sparking tensions in the city.

The Rajasthan Police said the bike of the youth was also set ablaze. It said the two men have been admitted to a local hospital, adding that a probe has been launched to nab the attackers.

"An incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night in which two persons were attacked by some unknown people when they were having food. Their bike was also set ablaze. We are investigating the matter," news agency ANI quoted Bhilwara District Collector (DC) Ashish Modi as saying.

"We are also checking the nearby CCTV footage. One person has received very minor injuries while the other suffered minor head injuries and is in a stable condition. I appeal to people not to pay heed to rumors and maintain peace in the area," Modi added.

The clashes in Bhilwara comes at a time when Rajasthan is already dealing with a series of communal clashes. This week, Jodhpur witnessed clashes between two groups of different communities on Eid that sparked tensions in the region.

The police said as many as 141 people have been arrested in connection with the Jodhpur violence so far, adding that nearly 1,000 police personnel have also been deployed to maintain law and order. Although the curfew has been extended till May 6, the police have said that the situation is under control.

"Currently, the situation is peaceful. Till now, around 140 persons arrested; 14 cases registered. A meeting was held with BJP leaders today and they have suspended their protest for now," ANI quoted ADG (Law and Order) Hawa Singh as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma