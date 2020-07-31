Kamal Pant, also a 1990-batch IPS officer from Karnataka cadre, has been appointed as the new Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bhaskar Rao, a 1990-batch Karnataka cadre IPS officer, has been removed from the post of ADG police and Bengaluru Police Commissioner with immediate effect amid allegations of bribery by the state deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan. In a government of Karnataka notification, Rao was transferred to the Bengaluru division of internal security as the Additional Director General of Police.

Kamal Pant, also a 1990-batch IPS officer from Karnataka cadre, has been appointed as the new Bengaluru Police Commissioner. Pant was earlier posted as ADG in the intelligence department. He has been asked to take charge with immediate effect.

The removal of Rao as the Bengaluru police commissioner came months after Karnataka deputy CM accused him of receiving kickbacks from e-commerce companies. Ashwathnarayan had alleged that Rao gave special preference to certain e-commerce companies in handing out curfew passes during the lockdown in March.

