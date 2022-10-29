Bharti Singh Drugs Case: Comedian Bharti, Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Named In NCB Charge Sheet

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday filed a 200-page charge sheet in the Bollywood drugs case and named comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier in 2020, the couple were arrested by NCB in connection with a drug case. However, they are currently out on bail. In November 2020, a special (Narcotic) court granted bail to the couple in the case.

The duo were arrested by the NCB for recovery and alleged possession of ganja (cannabis). In November 2020, the NCB raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and recovered 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) from both places. Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja," ANI had quoted NCB officials as saying.

Earlier, the two, who were arrested by NCB for alleged possession of cannabis, were sent to judicial custody till December 4 by a Mumbai Court. Later, the couple was granted bail by a special (Narcotic) court.

"Both of them (Bharti and Haarsh) have been granted bail by the court on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each. No reply was filed by the NCB yet. A notice was issued to them on Sunday itself," advocate Ayaz Khan, Singh's lawyer, said, ANI quoted.

This came when the investigation, which started with the drug case in relation to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's murder, continues to broaden to include allegations of drug abuse by Bollywood superstars.