Chartered Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Casualties Feared; Police Rushed To Spot

By Ashita Singh
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 11:18 AM IST
A CHARTERED aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Saturday. Police and administration have rushed to the crash spot, informed District Collector Alok Ranjan.


More details are awaited on the same.

