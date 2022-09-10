'Bharat Todo Icons': BJP Attacks Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's Meet With Pastor

BJP on Saturday slammed Rahul Gandhi's meet with Father George Ponnaiah and stirred up a fresh debate on his controversial 'Jesus' statement. BJP leaders took a jibe at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and termed it as false. In a tweet, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala shared the controversial video and wrote, "This man was arrested for his Hindu hatred earlier -- he also said 'I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us'. Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons?"

In a separate statement to news agency ANI, Shehzad said, "It's Rahul Gandhi's Nafrat Jodo Abhiyan. Today they've made a person like George Ponnaiah the poster boy of Bharat Jodo Yatra who challenged, threatened Hindus & said inappropriate things about Bharat Mata. Congress has a long history of being anti-Hindu."

George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says “Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Gods) “



This man was arrested for his Hindu hatred earlier - he also said

“I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us.”



Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons? pic.twitter.com/QECJr9ibwb — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 10, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP's Sambit Patra asked whether denouncing one religion for the appeasement of the other is ‘Bharat Jodo’. “This ‘Hindu Hatred’ of the Congress in general & Rahul, in particular, is no more a clandestine affair …Rahul wears it on his sleeves with pride! ‘Bharat-Todo’ indeed by Rahul Gandhi!” he tweeted.

Not the 1st time. There are numerous occasions when Congress, Sonia Gandhi&Rahul Gandhi have made indecent remarks against Hindu religion - be it demanding proof of Lord Ram or this issue of Maa Shakti: BJP's Sambit Patra on video of Rahul Gandhi with Tamil pastor George Ponnaiah pic.twitter.com/W96EjDg8co — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

However, Congress alleged that the ruling party at the Centre has been spreading lies adding that its "typical mischief" is an attempt to damage the spirit of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"It is a completely bogus video. What was said in the conversation has nothing to do with the tweet. We have issued the full text of what was said. It is typical mischievous lies being spread by the BJP to damage the spirit of Bharat Jodo Yatra," said Jairam Ramesh.

Let us tell you that, a video clip of Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the Tamil Nadu pastor went viral, in which Rahul Gandhi can be heard asking, "Jesus Christ is a form of God? Is that right?" to which the Tamil Nadu priest George Ponniah replied, "He is the real God."

Ponniah goes on to say, "God reveals him(self) as a man, a real person...not like Shakti...so we see a human person."

Ponniah has a history of delivering provocative statements that have landed him in trouble in the past. He was arrested last year in July in Kallikudi, Madurai for allegedly making a 'hate speech' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK Minister and others.

Rahul Gandhi met him at the Muttidichan Parai Church, Puliyoorkurichy where he camped for a morning break on Friday.

Pastor George Ponnaiah was arrested last year in July for his hate speech targeting the Hindu community. He made contentious remarks in a meeting on July 18, 2021, at Arumanai in Tamil Nadu.