Bharat Jodo Yatra Yet To Yield Results As Congress Fails Bypoll Test

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a padayatri during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Medak on Sunday. (Image: ANI)

AS BJP further cemented its position in national politics with win in four key bypolls on Sunday, Congress drew a blank in all three constituencies it had contested in. The grand old party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which has seen Rahul Gandhi march across south India since September 7, does not seem to be yielding results.

Congress had fielded its candidates in three out of the total seven seats that went to bypolls on November 3. While Congress candidate Jai Parkash put up a strong fight in Himachal Pradesh's Adampur, those contesting from Dhamnagar in Odisha and Munugode in Telangana fared poorly with a negligible 2.18 per cent and 10.58 per cent of votes, respectively.

Congress' ambitious 'Bharat Jodo' yatra is scheduled to cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of five months. The party has also planned mega rallies in a total of 22 major cities.

The efforts are aimed at rejuvenating the party and regaining its lost stature ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, the gains are yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, the TRS managed to get a foothold by winning the high-stakes bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency, it had to overcome a spirited challenge from the BJP. The bypoll assumed immense political significance as it was seen as a virtual semi-final ahead of next year's Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana.

The TRS, recently renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), took it as a prestige issue as a loss would have dented its plans to go national.

BJP, which registered a win in Adampur, Gola Gokarannath, gave tough competition to Nitish Kumar's Grand Alliance in Bihar's Gopalganj and Mokama, and ended the BJD's winning run in Odisha's Dhamnagar.

Seven assembly constituencies -- Adampur, Gola Gokarannath, Dhamnagar, Andheri (East), Mokama, Gopalganj and Munugode -- in six states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha and Telangana went to polls on November 3. The results were declared on Sunday.

The BJP's bypoll win in four of the six seats it contested has invigorated the party ahead of assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. It has

In Maharashtra, Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), won the by-election to Andheri (East) in Mumbai, the seat earlier represented by her deceased husband, after major parties including the BJP did not field candidates. The second-highest number of votes (14.79 per cent) went to the None Of The Above (NOTA) option in the constituency.

The BJP said the result of the November 3 by-election was a stamp of approval by people on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies as it retained Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh, Dhamnagar in Odisha and Gopalganj in Bihar where it had fielded the kin of its party MLAs whose death necessitated the polls.

(With inputs from agencies)