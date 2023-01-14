Bharat Jodo Yatra Suspended After Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh's Demise, To Resume Tomorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to his supporters as he leads the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab. (ANI Image)

AFTER the sudden demise of Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the party suspended the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday and cancelled Rahul Gandhi's press conference in Jalandhar scheduled for Sunday.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, 77 passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. Singh was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack on Saturday morning. Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead.

#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance after he collapsed while walking during Bharat Jodo Yatra today. He passed away soon after.



Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the last rites of the MP will be performed on Sunday and the yatra will remain suspended till then. "The yatra is suspended for today. The last rites will be held tomorrow. I have not spoken to Rahul Gandhi yet but we all feel that the yatra should resume after the last rites. Till the last rites are suspended, it will remain suspended," the Punjab Congress chief said.

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra will be suspended for 24 hours as a mark of respect for Santokh Singh Choudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar who passed away this morning. The Yatra will resume tomorrow afternoon from Khalsa College Ground, Jalandhar."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the demise of Santokh Singh. "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Kharge.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences over Singh's demise. "I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace," tweeted Mann.

Taking Twitter, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Saddened to learn about the passing away of Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary Ji. My condolences to his son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, family and followers. May Gurusahab bless his soul."