Bharat Jodo Yatra Resumes From JK's Awantipora, Mehbooba Mufti Joins Rahul Gandhi; Kharge Writes To Amit Shah

PEOPLE'S Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday joined the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra that resumed from the Chersoo village in Awantipora after being cancelled on Friday. Apart from Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija Mufti and a large number of workers from her party also joined Rahul Gandhi's mega marathon march.

#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Awantipora, Jammu & Kashmir. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti joins Rahul Gandhi in the yatra.



(Video: AICC) pic.twitter.com/l3fLfIoTu5 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Awantipora, Jammu & Kashmir. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti walks with Rahul Gandhi as she joined the yatra today. pic.twitter.com/d0xdrXW39j — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is in its final leg in Jammu and Kashmir, resumed on Friday morning from the National Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, in the UT's Ramban district. However, on the day of entering Kashmir (Friday), the yatra was 'called off' for the day in view of a security lapse.

The security lapse triggered heavy criticism by party leaders against the centre and Jammu and Kashmir administrations for failing to manage the crowd. Rahul Gandhi had to "cancel" the yatra due to an alleged security lapse at Quazigund. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said that there was no security personnel with the Bharat Jodo Yatra for 15 minutes, and termed it a 'serious lapse'.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the "security lapse" and sought his personal intervention in ensuring adequate security to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are expecting a huge gathering to join the yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on January 30 at Srinagar. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination functions to be held on January 30," said Kharge in his letter.

Security lapse during #BharatJodoYatra led to its suspension yesterday, after Sh @RahulGandhi’s security detail suggested same.



We are expecting a huge gathering, including leaders of imp political parties at its culmination.



My letter to @HMOIndia,Sh @AmitShah in this regard — pic.twitter.com/jjASG8C5LR — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 28, 2023

"I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the concerned officials to provide adequate security till the culmination of the yatra and the function on the 30th January at Srinagar," the Congress president said in his letter to Shah. He also appreciated the statement of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which said that they will continue to provide complete security till the culmination of the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a press conference on Friday said that the security arrangement had "completely collapsed" during the Yatra on Friday morning.

"This morning during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, unfortunately, the police arrangement completely collapsed and the police who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen. My security people were very uncomfortable with me walking further on the yatra so I had to cancel my walk. Other yatris did the walk," said Rahul Gandhi.

Further speaking on security issues, Gandhi said, "I think it is important the police manages the crowd so that we can do the yatra. It's very difficult for me to go against what my security people are recommending."

(With Agencies Inputs)