Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Image On 'Karnataka Flag' Sparks Controversy

THE CONGRESS should apologise to the Kannada people for using the photo of party leader Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka's flag, said Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday.

"They are using Rahul Gandhi's photo on the Kannada flag.I condemn the photo on the Kannada flag. So Rahul Gandhi is not related to Karnataka. Last Siddaramaiah government wanted to change the Kannada flag, but when all Kannadigas protested, he stopped. The Congress party has no right to put Rahul Gandhi's photo on the Kannada flag. Congress should apologise to Karnataka people," said Ashoka, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Karnataka flags were seen waving during the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday in Mysuru. The flags had pictures of Rahul Gandhi printed on them.

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's security in Karnataka, the state minister said, "Congress should not advise the police what to do for law and order. Security issues are resolved by Police."

The BJP-led Karnataka administration was criticised by Rahul Gandhi as being the most "corrupt" government on Monday. He stated it while addressing a crowd in Mandya as part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

As part of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra popular engagement campaign, Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited the renowned Suttur Matt, a pilgrimage destination in Mysore, earlier in the day.

On his fourth day in the state, Gandhi, a Lok Sabha representative from Kerala's Wayanad district, visited the old Matt and asked Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji for blessings. Gandhi arrived in Karnataka on September 30.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, a 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir that passes through as many as 12 states, is currently being led by Rahul Gandhi.

The "Bharat Jodo Yatra," according to the Congress, is being organised to challenge the divisive policies of the BJP-led Centre and to make the general public aware of the risks of economic inequality, social polarisation, and political centralization.