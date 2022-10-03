Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Visits Temple, Mosque and Church In A Day| Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a mutt, a mosque and a church in a single day. He visited Suttur Mutt, Masjid-e-Azam, and Saint Philomena's church in Karnataka's Mysuru during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday.

As the Bharta Jodo entered its 26th day, the Congress leader interacted with the woman weavers of Khadi Gramodyog. The workers raise several issues, including a hike in wages, with a better supply chain, infrastructure, and machinery among the key concerns.

Workers raise several issues with Rahul Ji. Wage hike along with better supply chain, infrastructure and machinery remain key concerns.

As the Yatra entered day four in the district of Southern Karnataka on Monday, Rahul also visited Saint Philomena's church in the city.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will be on a halt for the next two days because of Dusshera(Tuesday and Wednesday).

Sonia Gandhi, the interim president of the "Grand Old Party", will join the ongoing Yatra on Thursday. She arrived in Mysuru on Monday afternoon and will join it after it resumes after a two-day break. Rahul Gandhi will also fly to Madkeri to meet his mother, Sonia Gandhi. It has been a long time since the veteran congress leader Sonia Gandhi has participated in the party's public event wherein a significant number of congress workers participate.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru today & received a warm welcome from Karnataka President Shri DK Shivakumar.



Her arrival in Karnataka will bolster the Bharat Jodo Yatra, inspiring the hundreds of Bharat Yatris to come together against hate & division.

Amid heavy rains, Rahul addressed hundreds of people on Sunday and said nothing can stop us from uniting the country through the yatra. He also offered prayers at Srikanteshwara Swamy temple in Nanjangud, Karnataka. As the rainfall intensified, Rahul continued his speech, and the crowds cheered for him.