Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For Security Conditions In J&K; BJP Hits Back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Srinagar (Image Credits: ANI)

CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir, and said that if the situation there is fine, why don't BJP people walk from Jammu to Lal Chowk.

Speaking during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is just one day away from being concluded, Gandhi raised concerns about the security situation in the union territory. "Targeted killings and Bomb blasts are taking place. If the situation is so good why don't the BJP people walk from Jammu to Lal Chowk? Why doesn't Amit Shah walk from Jammu to Lal Chowk if the situation is so secure," he told reporters, as quoted by NDTV.

Gandhi also spoke about the ongoing campaign, adding that it received an enthusiastic respponse across the nation.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra received a great response in the country. We saw the resilience and strength of the people of India during this journey. We also got to hear about the issues being faced by farmers, and unemployed youth in the country," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

He then asserted that the government is living in misconception that Chinese haven't taken any land from India.

"A Ladakhi delegation clearly said that 2000 sq km of Indian territory was taken by Chinese. They also said that many patrolling points that used to be in India are now firmly in Chinese hands," stated the Congress leader.

"The approach government is following by completely denying that the Chinese have taken our land is dangerous and it'll give them more confidence to do more aggressive things. We've to deal with the Chinese firmly and tell them they are sitting on our land,won't be tolerated," he added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also hit back at Gandhi and said that the party has made the situation better in the Union Territory.

"Rahul Gandhi proudly hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Today the Modi government has created such a situation in Kashmir that now any Indian citizen can hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir," said BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore.

Ravindra Raina, BJP President, Jammu and Kashmir said, "After 70 yrs, a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family has remembered to hoist the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. PM Modi and HM Shah get the credit for the fact that Rahul Gandhi could hoist the national flag there amid peace and brotherhood."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is all set to conclude on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, Gandhi, unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its last leg in the union territory.