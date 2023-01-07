Bharat Jodo Yatra 'Not To Project' Rahul Gandhi As PM Face In 2024: Jairam Ramesh

Amid the ongoing speculation about the opposition's face for prime minister in the 2024 general elections, the Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has not been organised to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress general secretary also asserted that the foot march has nothing to do with the elections.

The former union minister said that Rahul Gandhi has succeeded in highlighting three major issues during the yatra: economic inequality, social polarization, and political authoritarianism.

Replying to a question by a journalist, the veteran Congress leader said, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra has not been taken out to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate. It is an ideological yatra, and Gandhi is its main face. But it is not an individual's yatra."

He has also termed it unfair to ask if the opposition party is projecting Gandhi as its prime ministerial face in the 2024 general election.

"No, No, No.... We are not, this is not an election yatra," he said in response to the reporter's question as quoted by news agency PTI.

"There are 200 Bharat yatris. It is the Congress party's yatra. The party workers are involved. Obviously, the nation's attention is on Rahul Gandhi because he is the most visible, prominent and dynamic face of the yatra. But this is not meant for one individual, this is not meant to project him as a prime ministerial candidate," he said.

Jairam Ramesh said that the motive behind the yatra is to strengthen the ideology of the Congress, and awaken the country's conscience to the "disaster" and "damage" being caused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I do not think you should trivialise the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Do not reduce it to individuals or elections, the yatra is functioning at a much higher level," he said.

The footmarch, which was launched from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end with Rahul Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar by January 30.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, three Haryana districts (in the first phase), Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.