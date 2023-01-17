Bharat Jodo Yatra: Man Tries To Hug Rahul Gandhi, Pulled Away Immediately By Workers | Watch

A man was seen trying to hug Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's Hoshiarpur during Bharat Jodo Yatra, he was removed by Congress workers immediately.

A MAN was seen attempting to hug Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, in what appears to be a lapse in his security. A video doing rounds on the internet showed Congress workers present at the spot immediately pulling the man from the vicinity of Gandhi.

#WATCH | Punjab: A man tried to hug Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hoshiarpur, was later pulled away by workers.



Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, however, has claimed that this incident is not a security breach, according to a report by the Indian Express. Rahul had asked people to come and meet him, Express quoted him saying. Warring was present with Gandhi when the incident occurred.

Hundreds of people including MGNREGA workers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) had walked with Rahul Gandhi on Monday in his ongoing Yatra, which is currently passing through Punjab.

Inspector General of Police GS Dhillon, Law & Order Wing, Hoshiarpur has reacted to the development saying, "We do not let anyone enter the security box around him. We also search everyone with hand-held metal detectors. There is nothing so far that I have verified & can be said a security breach".

Even as the IGP accepted that the incident appears to be a security breach, he cannot confirm this until he investigates the matter, according to a report by ANI.

"The way he hugged Rahul Gandhi was not excepted," Dhillon was quoted as saying.

