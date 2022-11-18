Bharat Jodo Yatra: Mahatma Gandhi's Great Grandson Joins Rahul Gandhi; Congress Says 'Legacy Continues'

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 05:05 PM IST
TUSHAR Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Indian Youth Congress, via its Twitter handle, has shared a picture highlighting the "Gandhi-Nehru Legacy."
The Gandhi-Nehru legacy to strive for the nation continues...#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JIDMoMXObV— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) November 18, 2022
In the post, a collage of pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Tushar Gandhi has been placed next to a frame featuring Mahatma Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
"The Gandhi-Nehru legacy to strive for the nation continues…" the IYC wrote.
Tushar Gandhi, who is a famous writer and activist, joined the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the grand old party in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Friday. In a tweet, Gandhi announced his plans to join the yatra.
"I will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Shegaon on the 18th. Shegaon is my birth station as well. The train my mother was travelling in, 1 Dn. Howrah Mail Via Nagpur had halted at Shegaon Station on 17th January 1960 when I was born."
A video was also shared via the official Twitter handle of the Congress that shows Rahul Gandhi meeting and waving at his supporters, along with Tushar Gandhi, who is walking along with him.
दररोज सकाळी... उत्साही#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/nXV2L5GHvC— Congress (@INCIndia) November 18, 2022
In a statement, the Congress party described the participation of Tushar Gandhi as historic.
"The two walking together is a message to the rulers that they can put democracy in threat but will not be allowed to finish it off," the party said in a statement, as quoted by news agency PTI.
The yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari. It will end in Kashmir next year.
The Congress had previously claimed in a statement that it was the longest march by any Indian politician in Indian history.