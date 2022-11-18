Bharat Jodo Yatra: Mahatma Gandhi's Great Grandson Joins Rahul Gandhi; Congress Says 'Legacy Continues'

In the post, a collage of pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Tushar Gandhi has been placed next to a frame featuring Mahatma Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.



"The Gandhi-Nehru legacy to strive for the nation continues…" the IYC wrote.



Tushar Gandhi, who is a famous writer and activist, joined the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the grand old party in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Friday. In a tweet, Gandhi announced his plans to join the yatra.



"I will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Shegaon on the 18th. Shegaon is my birth station as well. The train my mother was travelling in, 1 Dn. Howrah Mail Via Nagpur had halted at Shegaon Station on 17th January 1960 when I was born."



A video was also shared via the official Twitter handle of the Congress that shows Rahul Gandhi meeting and waving at his supporters, along with Tushar Gandhi, who is walking along with him.