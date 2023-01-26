Bharat Jodo Yatra: JDU Chief Won't Participate, But Requests Congress To Unite Opposition

JANATA Dal (United) President Lalan Singh will not be able to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s mega event to mark the end of this march on January 30 in Srinagar, he said on Thursday. While he expressed his inability to participate in the event, Singh requested Congress to try and unite the opposition.

Singh has to be present for a political event in poll-bound Nagaland at the time of Bharat Jodo Yatra’s concluding event, he informed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter.

Congress has invited several leaders and heads of anti-BJP parties at the concluding event of Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra is seen as an attempt to revitalise the Congress organisation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Many heads of the invited parties have not yet let their intentions known about whether they will participate or not.

Chiefs of some regional parties may delegate other leaders of their party for the event as the opposition remains divided over what should an anti-BJP formation look like and who should be its leader, according to a report by PTI.

"My party sincerely feels that the need of the hour is an unified opposition and expects that the Indian National Congress takes appropriate steps in this direction," JD(U) Chief Lalan Singh said.

In the past JD(U) has projected Bihar Chief Minister and its most popular leader Nitish Kumar as a plausible candidate for the post of Prime Minister. However, the party has not demanded officially for him to be the leader of a united opposition.

“There are no two opinions that there is a decline in democratic values in the country and that the Constitutional institutions that are supposed to ensure checks and balances on unrestrained executive power are being systematically destroyed," Singh said supporting Congress President Kharge’s claims in this regard.

Singh said the speed at which the country is transitioning from an "electoral democracy to an electoral autocracy" is frightening. Claiming that the concluding event of the Yatra will be “historic”, he wished it success.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra has also given an opportunity to study, experience and sense the mood and anxieties of the people first hand, which I am sure will go a long way in helping us formulate joint strategies in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will end with Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag at the Congress’s state headquarter in Srinagar. He will also address a rally at the Sher-E-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on January 30.

(With agency inputs)