Bharat Jodo Yatra Halted After Congress Alleges 'Sudden Withdrawal' Of Rahul Gandhi's Security In Kashmir

THE CONGRESS on Friday called off the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which resumed today in Kashmir's Banihal in Ramban district, citing lapses in the security of Rahul Gandhi. The Congress alleged that security of Gandhi was mishandled and no security personnel was present with him to manage the overwhelming crowd. Gandhi was scheduled to walk 11 km on Friday but had to call off after he barely walked 500 metres.

Addressing the media after the alleged security lapse, Rahul Gandhi said that he had to cancel his walk today as the police arrangements unfortunately "completely collapsed". Gandhi further alleged that the police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen.

"It's the Jammu and Kashmir administration's responsibility to provide security. I hope security will now be ensured for remaining days of the yatra," Gandhi said, adding, "I had to call off my walk because I can't go against my security people".

His party colleague Jairam Ramesh added that Gandhi's security team is holding discussions with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that everything goes off smoothly for the next few days.

AICC in-charge Rajni Patil tweeted that the JK administration "failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi". "J&K UT administration failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. Security lapses indicate unfair and unprepared attitude of the UT administration," Patil wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, senior KC Venugopal alleged that Rahul Gandhi's security was mishandled by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. "Security has been mishandled by concerned agencies here. For the last 15 minutes, there have been no security officers with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This is a serious lapse. Rahul Gandhi and other yatris can't walk without any security," KC Venugopal said.

Gandhi, after reaching Qazigund, started to walk towards Vessu in South Kashmir as per the plan but the Congress workers suddenly found that the outer cordon, which was to be managed by Jammu and Kashmir police, had disappeared, Congress leaders alleged. In view of the security mismanagement, Rahul's security did not allow him to walk and he rode his car to the venue of march's night halt at Khanabal.