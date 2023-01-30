Bharat Jodo Yatra Ends: Rahul, Priyanka Seen Playing With Snow, Congress Calls It ‘Pictures Of Belongingness’

Congress has shared several pictures of workers enjoying and Gandhi siblings playing in the snow after the completion of Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Image credit: Twitter)

THE BHARAT Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in the South, ended on Monday, January 30, in Srinagar. The march, which was led by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, was undertaken to spread the message of unity and harmony, according to the grand old party. Marking the end of this march, the party took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share “some pictures of belongingness” of Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing with snow.

In these pictures the siblings can be seen hitting each other with snowballs. In the first picture Priyanka Gandhi is seen hitting Rahul with a handful of snow on the head and the second picture shows Rahul hitting Priyanka with what seems like two big snowballs. In the third picture the two embrace each other in a hug.

Sharing these pictures of sibling love and playfulness, the official Twitter handle of Congress tweeted, “As the Yatra comes to an end, here are a few pictures of belongingness. In the morning there were some such pictures with other participants of the march as well - of dancing and singing”.

Congress had earlier tweeted that workers of the party ended the march with the “joy of connecting India”.

“Srinagar is covered in Srinagar is covered with a sheet of snow and our Bharat Yatris including

@RahulGandhi ji are taking a dive of happiness,” the party said.

The party later decribed this happiness saying, “when you set out for a noble cause, with noble intentions, and when the closing hour comes and it seems that the step has been firmly placed, an enthusiasm is born within you, the same today at the Srinagar camp site. Happened with Rahul Gandhi ji and other passengers”.

“Such a long journey was not possible without blessings and with loved ones... This affinity is the real Indianness - where relationships are not bonds, they are strength,” Congress said.

In the mega event, held to mark the end of the months-long Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi hoisted the National flag in Srinagar today. Senior leaders of the party were present with him as he did that.