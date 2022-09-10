﻿ Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 4: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Congress' 'Padayatra' From Tamil Nadu's Mulagumoodu

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders commenced the fourth day of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', a journey to unite India from Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari on Saturday.

Earlier, on Friday while addressing the media persons, Rahul Gandhi said 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is an attempt to undo the damage done by the BJP and RSS.

The Congress MP from Wayanad also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "taking control of all institutions".

"For us, this yatra is to connect with the people. We have taken out this yatra against the damage and hatred that BJP's ideology has caused to this country," he said.

"BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country and pressurise through them. We are not fighting as a political party anymore. The fight is now between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition," the Congress MP said.

"Frankly, the battle has been going on between two different visions for a couple of thousand years now, and it will continue. There are two different visions of India, one vision is rigid and controlling while another is plural and open-minded. The battle will continue," he further added.

The Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre, and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

The Yatra will include Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

A 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be undertaken by Rahul Gandhi which will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states.

After reaching Kerala on September 11, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

