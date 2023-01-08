Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress To Witness 'An All Women Walk' On January 9

CONGRESS-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will witness "an all-women walk" on Monday, said the party's MP Jothimani on Sunday.

She also spoke about Gandhi being passionate about women's empowerment and shared some glimpses of him from the march where he can be seen standing along with some women workers.

Taking to Twitter, Jothimani wrote, "Tomorrow is an all women walk in Bharat Jodo Yatra . one of the most exciting day. Rahul Gandhi is very passionate and committed on women empowerment looking forward," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday offered prayers and performed aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Haryana's Kurukshetra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra reached Dharmanagari Kurukshetra via Karnal on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, several former Army officers, including former Army chief Gen Deepak Kapoor, Lieutenant General RK Hooda, Lieutenant General VK Narula, Major General SS Chaudhary, Major General Dharmender Singh, Colonel Jitender Gill, Colonel Pushpender Singh, Lieutenant General DDS Sandhu, Major General B Dayal joined the yatra in Kurukshetra.

The Yatra saw people gathering in large numbers and walking enthusiastically as the march resumed from the Dodwa-Taraori crossing on Sunday morning.

The marchers were welcomed with traditional dance performances, while at another place, locals greeted the marchers by blowing conch shells.

A large number of women also appeared outside their homes to welcome the marchers.

On the 114th day of the yatra, Congress leaders Selja Kumari and Deepender Singh Hooda were seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi.

Despite the cold wave conditions and dense fog covering most of the northern belt, the supporters of the yatra waived the national flag and danced to the beat of the drums.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi acknowledge the 'very energetic and enthusiastic welcome, that the party supporters received here.

He said the strength of the party's organisation is visible in Haryana, thanking the people for their love and support.

(With inputs from ANI)