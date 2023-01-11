Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Invites 21 'Like-Minded' Parties To Concluding Function In Srinagar

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will be concluding by the end of this month and to mark the occasion, the grand old party has invited presidents of 21 'likeminded' parties to participate in the concluding function on January 30, in Srinagar.

By Nikhil
Wed, 11 Jan 2023 06:15 PM IST
Minute Read
Congress has invited 21 likeminded parties to the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been led by Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari and will conclude in Srinagar.

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra nears its end, the grand old party has sent invites to 21 likeminded parties to participate in the last leg of the journey in Srinagar, Congress leader and spokesperson Jairam Ramesh today informed with a tweet. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was started by the Gandhi family scion Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

In a letter that was shared on the micro-blogging site, newly elected party President Mallikarjun Kharge mentions that the Yatra has a “very simple and enduring message of harmony and equality”.

Several MPs from parties other than the Congress have so far joined Gandhi during the Yatra, Kharge wrote in the letter while inviting like minded parties to the last event of the Yatra in Sringar.

“I now invite you to personally join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held in Srinagar on January 30th at noon,” he added.

Congress’ communication in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, took to Twitter to inform that Congress President “has written to presidents of 21 like-minded parties inviting them” to the aforementioned function to conclude the Yatra.

