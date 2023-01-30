Bharat Jodo Yatra Closing Ceremony: Rahul Gandhi, Party Leaders Unfurl Tricolour Amid Heavy Snowfall In Srinagar; Key Points

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoisted the national flag on Sunday at the historic tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (Image Credit: @INCIndia/Twitter)

THE CLOSING ceremony of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra began with unfurling of the ticolour on Monday amid heavy snowfall in Kashmir’s Srinagar. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi were also present on the occasion. The yatra culminated on Sunday after travelling across 12 states and two union territories.

Srinagar’s Airport Director Kuldeep Singh Rishi took to Twitter and informed that all flights to Srinagar have been delayed due to low visibility and ongoing snowfall. Both of Vistara Airlines' scheduled flights from Delhi to Srinagar have been cancelled for the day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had been leading the yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir through a foot march hoisted the national flag on Sunday at the historic tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

As many as 12 opposition parties will join the yatra’s closing ceremony on Monday. There were 21 parties invited to the event, but some of them declined the invitation due to safety concerns.

Here are some of the key points related to the Bharat Jodo Yatra closing ceremony

The representatives of Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Farooq Abdullah-led Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti's Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP), MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), CPI(M), CPI, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Kerala Congress, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will attend the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

There were 21 parties invited by the Congress for the final day ceremony of the yatra, however, some parties declined the invitation including Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and the TDP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister as well as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with senior party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the flag-hoisting ceremony.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra went from south to north but it had an impact across the entire nation. He added that the march gave an alternative vision to the country.

Gandhi said at a press conference that he learned and understood a lot during his more than 4,000 km journey. The march culminated with the hoisting of the tricolour at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar. He also said that the yatra was the most beautiful experience of his life.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7, 2022, from the southern tip of the country, Kanyakumari and culminated in Srinagar, after covering 3,970 kilometres, 12 states, and two Union territories including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a walking campaign against poor economic conditions, and socio-economic inequalities with Rahul Gandhi describing it as a fight against "politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice".