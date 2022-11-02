Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor Pooja Bhatt Joins Rahul Gandhi In Hyderabad For Congress' Mega March | See Pics

Actor Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Gandhi can be seen walking with each other during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'in Hyderabad,Telangana. (Image: ANI)

ACTOR and director Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday joined Rahul Gandhi in Telangana for the Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Raul Gandhi and Pooja Bhatt can be seen walking with each other while having a discussion with him during the Telangana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. She is one of the first notable Bollywood actresses who has joined the yatra.

On Wednesday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from the MGB Bajaj showroom in Hyderabad City with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with the workers of the party continuing their walk on the 56th day of the Yatra. Bhatt was wearing a black full-sleeve kurta and a printed stole. While walking during the yatra, she waved to party supporters who cheered her appearance.

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana this morning.



(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/eIBiFQaLXi — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Pooja Bhatt is a renowned Bollywood actress and daughter of veteran director Mahesh Bhatt. She has worked in many notable movies like "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin", "Sadak", "Sir", "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee", and "Zakhm", before venturing into production and direction with "Tammana", "Sur", "Paap" and "Holiday".

#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana this morning. Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined it briefly. This is day 56 of the Yatra.



(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/Z4uvCr1lbo — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before starting the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.

To well coordinate the yatra, Telangana party congress leaders formed 10 special committees. Many Telangana party Congress leaders joined the yatra on its 56th day. The march began in Kanyakumari on September 7 and passed through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, before heading towards Telangana.

The Yatra was started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu by Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a walking campaign against poor economic conditions, and socio-economic inequalities with Rahul Gandhi describing it as a fight against "politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice".