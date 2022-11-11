Bharat Jodo Yatra: Aaditya Thackeray Joins Rahul Gandhi In Maharashtra’s Hingoli

THE Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra was joined by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray at Kalamnuri in Hingoli on Friday. Thackeray walked along with Rahul Gandhi waving to people who were lining the way.

Along with Thackeray was his party colleagues Ambadas Danve, who is the leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, and former MLA Sachin Ahir.

The pictures from the march were also shared by the official twitter handle of BharatJodo along with the caption, "Everyone will come together, save the country. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray associated with Bharat Jodo Yatra today."

The march entered the 65th day on November 11 and witnessed great enthusiasm from the people of the Hingoli district who not only arrived to cheer up the march but also brought an elephant along.

Flowers were showered on the participants in Seni village in Nanded's Ardhapur taluka, with the march entering the Hingoli district at Choramba Phata.

Among those who stood along the route and shouted slogans in support of the march and sought implementation of 'One Rank One Pension' (ORO) were 22 former servicemen.

"We feel the Congress can fulfill this demand (OROP)," said former Army man Sahebrao Hone.

Meanwhile, Gandhi interacted with people along the route of the march.

On Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party leaders Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad had also joined the march. While NCP chief Sharad Pawar was invited to join the yatra, he could not participate due to ill health.

Reportedly, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has been also invited to take part in the march during its Maharashtra leg.

Meanwhile, earlier, a leader Sachin Ahir from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction had informed about the probability of Aaditya Thackeray joining the march and said, "The possibility of Aaditya Thackeray attending the Bharat Jodo Yatra cannot be ruled out. The decision will be taken after discussions with the party chief (Uddhav Thackeray). Coincidentally, he is also touring the region (Marathwada) and attempts are being made to see if it (his visit) can coincide with the rally."

(With inputs from agency)