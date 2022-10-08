'Bharat Is A Union Of States': Rahul Gandhi Talks On Fighting Against Hate-Mongering

AS the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mayasandra, Tumakuru in Karnataka on Saturday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while interacting with people said that his party believes in fighting against those who spread hatred.

Highlighting the fact that the community of the person spreading hatred doesn't matter, he said, "My view is that it doesn't matter who the person spreading hatred is, it doesn't matter which community they come from, spreading hatred and violence is an anti-national act and we'll fight against such people."

Asserting on the integrity and unity in the country he stated that India is a union of states and that every language and tradition is equally important.

"Our constitution states: Bharat is a union of states. It means all our languages, states and traditions have an equally important space. That is the nature of our country."

Taking a swipe at the opposition, the Congress leader that he always stood for an idea that disturbed the BJP and RSS. " I have always stood for a certain idea, that disturbs the BJP and RSS. Thousands of crores of media money and energy have been spent to shape me in a way which is untruthful and wrong. That will continue as that machine is financially rich and well-oiled," he said.

The yatra marked its 31st day on Saturday and began at nearly 6:40 AM, informed veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Day 31 of #BharatJodoYatra started at around 640am. Today Rahul Gandhi will be having his third press interaction so far during the Yatra at Turuvekere at 1 pm. We have entered Tumkur district now." He also shared pictures of the march from his Twitter handle.

Day 31 of #BharatJodoYatra started at around 640am. Today @RahulGandhi will be having his third press interaction so far during the Yatra at Turuvekere at 1pm. We have entered Tumkur district now. pic.twitter.com/ARHbGYAGWD — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 8, 2022

He also talked about the party's upcoming schedule during the yatra and informed that there will be polling booths during the march as over 40 PCC will be travelling along.

"40 PCC delegates are involved in the India Jodo Yatra. For these, polling booths will be set up at the campsite itself. Rahul Gandhi and other Bharat Jodo travellers will vote in this camp," said Jairam Ramesh in a statement.

He also informed that Bharat Jodo Yatra will have a grand rally on October 15 and will be halted on October 17 due to party presidential polls adding that Rahul Gandhi will celebrate Diwali in the camp and the march will be on hold due to Diwali.

