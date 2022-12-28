Bharat Biotech's Nasal Vaccine 'Not For Those Who Have Already Taken Booster Dose': NTAGI Chief

AMID global surge in covid-19 cases and concern over a novel coronavirus strain, Omicron BF.7 in India, the Central government last week approved the use of the Bharat Biotech's intranasal covid vaccine as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age. In the latest development, an expert has said this vaccine is not meant for everyone. The head of the country's vaccine task force told NDTV on Tuesday that nasal vaccine cannot be administered to those who have taken a precaution or booster dose.

"It (nasal vaccine) is recommended as the first booster. For example, if a person has already received a precaution dose, it is not recommended for that person. It is for those who have not yet taken a precaution dose," Dr NK Arora, the Chairman of the Covid Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) told NDTV.

Dr NK Arora, who has been closely involved with the rollout of vaccines from the onset of the pandemic said,"It's very simple. Four drops in each nostril, a total of 0.5 ml is to be administered. That's it. And it has very little adverse events except for some nasal blockage for a short while, otherwise, whatever the data is, it is an extremely safe vaccine."

He also added that after taking the nasal vaccine, people must wait for 15 to 30 minutes in case there is a reaction it can be taken care of immediately, although there were no reports in whatever data "we have seen," he said.

The nasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, was introduced on the CoWIN platform last week. The slots can be now booked on official website which will cost Rs 800 plus taxes at a private hospital. However, for Centre and state governments, the nasal vaccine will cost Rs 325 per dose for large procurement. The nasal vaccine will be introduced in the fourth week of January 2023.

The official statement from Bharat Biotech said that this is the world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine to receive approval for the primary 2- dose schedule and also as a heterologous booster dose. According to Bharat Biotech, Phase-III trials and heterologous trials were carried out in 14 and 9 sites nationwide, respectively.