New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The World Health Organisation (WHO) held a meeting with Bharat Biotech and its dossier for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin which is under review by the technical experts for consideration, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia said on Monday.

Dr. Singh also informed that India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through WHO's COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) program as reported by the news agency ANI.

"Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, Sinovac and Sinopharm have been granted EUL by the WHO. For COVXIN, an expression of interest for EUL has been made to WHO by Bharat Biotech. WHO has already conducted a pre-submission meeting with the company following which a dossier has been submitted by Bharat Biotech to WHO in early July. The dossier is currently under review by the technical experts for consideration of EUL," Dr Singh said.

Expressing concern about the possibility of the Delta variant of coronavirus becoming the most dominant strain she said "Delta variant has spread to over 100 countries, the way its spreading is likely to soon become the most dominant COVID strain globally."

She further continued that among all variants of concern, the Delta variant spreads most rapidly. This rapid spread means more cases, leading to more deaths.

In this context, Dr. Singh also urged people to act 'urgently' to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus and scale up the vaccination process to avoid the third wave of Coronavirus.

"People are longing to go back to their normal lives which is understandable. However, we have to be reminded of the huge risk of letting our guards down. We witnessed that very recently and continue to do so globally even today. If we take the precautions, get vaccinated and leave no room for the virus to infect us, all of us together can contain the spread of the virus," Dr Singh said.

Meanwhile, for the past ten weeks, COVID-19 cases have been continuously increasing in some Eastern Mediterranean, European and Southeast Asian countries. However, cases are on a decline in India, Nepal, and Maldives.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha