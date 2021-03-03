Covid-19 Vaccination: Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The late-stage clinical trials of India's homegrown vaccine against the coronavirus, Covaxin, which was developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has shown an interim vaccine efficacy of 81 per cent in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection after the second dose.

The phase 3 trials involved 25,800 participants and were conducted in partnership with the ICMR. "COVAXIN has demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 81% in its Phase 3 clinical trial. The trials involved 25,800 subjects, the largest ever conducted in India, in partnership with ICMR", Bharat Biotech said in a statement today.

"Trials will continue to the final analysis of 130 confirmed cases in order to gather more data and evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine", the company added.

"Today is an important milestone in vaccine discovery, for science and our fight against coronavirus. With today's results from our Phase 3 clinical trials, we have now reported data on our COVID-19 vaccine from Phase 1, 2, and 3 trials involving around 27,000 participants," Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said.

Covaxin demonstrates a high clinical efficacy trend against COVID-19 but also significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants, he added. Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"Interim analysis also showed that severe, serious, and medically attended adverse events occurred at low levels and were balanced between vaccine and placebo groups", the company said.

"Analysis from the National Institute of Virology indicates that vaccine-induced antibodies can neutralise the UK variant strains and other heterologous strains", it added.

Covaxin is one of the two vaccines approved by the government for emergency use authorisation in the country earlier in January. The other vaccine, Covishield, developed by Oxford University and pharma major AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), had shown 70 per cent efficacy after the second dose.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan