New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Technical Advisory Group of WHO on Wednesday recommended Emergency Use Listing status for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that Covaxin meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19 and that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks. Therefore the vaccine can be used worldwide.

"WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to COVAXIN (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of COVID19," WHO tweeted.

With validation from WHO, countries can now expedite their regulatory approval processes to import and administer Covaxin. UNICEF, Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), GAVI COVAX facility, will be able to procure Covaxin for distribution to countries worldwide.

Covaxin vaccine was also reviewed by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), and recommended use of this vaccine in two doses, with a dose interval of four weeks, in all age groups 18 and above.

Available data on vaccination of pregnant women with the Covaxin are insufficient to assess vaccine safety or efficacy in pregnancy.

The approval of COVAXIN by the WHO means it will be recognised by other countries and Indians who received the shot need not self-quarantine or face restrictions when travelling abroad. It has come as a big relief for students, working professionals, families divided by the pandemic and others - waiting anxiously for news that Covaxin will be accepted by other countries.

Covaxin is a completely 'made in India' vaccine by Hyderabad-based multinational biotechnology company Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The emergency listing got delayed last month as the technical advisory group sought some additional clarification from Bharat Biotech for its final risk assessment. The technical advisory group met on Wednesday to take the final call, and Covaxin has now been recommended for emergency use listing. It has been recomended for people 18 years and above.

Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. Bharat Biotech said that it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

WHO has so far approved Covid-19 vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-SK Bio/Serum Institute of India, Johnson 7 Johnson - Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharm for emergency use.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha