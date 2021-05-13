COVID-19 Vaccination: Bharat Biotech will be conducting human clinical trials on 525 healthy volunteers from across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a move to expand the COVID-19 vaccination drive to adolescents, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday granted permission to Indian vaccine manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, to conduct phase 2 and phase 3 human clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, in children aged between 2 to 18 years.

Bharat Biotech will conduct the phase 2 and phase 3 human clinical trials in 525 healthy volunteers from across the country at various testing sites including AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences located in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

The DCGI's approval came a day after the subject expert committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) recommended the government to approve Covaxin for phase 2 and phase 3 trials on children aged between 2 to 18 years.

Hyderabad-based Bharat BioTech had, earlier this month, sought permission to conduct phase 2 and phase 3 human clinical trials to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of its COVID-19 vaccine jab, Covaxin, in children aged between 2 to 18 years.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for the conduct of proposed phase II/III clinical trial of the whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine in the 2 to 18 years age group subject to the condition that the firm should submit the interim safety data of phase II clinical trial along with DSMB recommendations to the CDSCO before proceeding to phase III part of the study," the SEC said as quoted by PTI.

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used in adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. It is one of the two vaccines being manufactured in India at present.

