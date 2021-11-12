New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was found to have a 77.8 per cent efficacy rate as per phase-three clinical trials data published in the Lancet peer review. The news comes days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) gave a go-ahead to Covaxin for emergency use for people aged 18 and older.

Inactivated virus technology, which is commonly used in other vaccines for diseases including seasonal influenza, polio, pertussis, rabies, is used in Covaxin to neutralise the COVID-19 infection.

"COVAXIN is the only COVID-19 vaccine to have demonstrated efficacy data from phase III clinical trials against the delta variant at 65.2 per cent," the official statement issued by Bharat Biotech said citing the study by the Lancet.

"Efficacy analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID-19, through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group," said the company's statement.

Further, the report also stated that the vaccine will be 93.4 per cent effective against those who have severe symptoms of Covid-19.

"Safety analysis demonstrates adverse events reported were similar to placebo, with 12 per cent of subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5 per cent of subjects experiencing serious adverse events," it said.

"Efficacy data demonstrates 63.6 per cent protection against asymptomatic COVID-19, 65.2 per cent protection against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta and 70.8 per cent protection against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus," Bharat Biotech added.

Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Bharat Biotech said, "The data from our product development and clinical trials have been published in 10 peer-reviewed journals, making Covaxin one of the most highly published COVID-19 vaccines in the world," he said.

"I am delighted to see that the phase III efficacy data has also been published in the Lancet. This itself speaks high about the strong position of Covaxin amongst other global front-runners COVID-19 vaccines," Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

"The bench to bedside journey of Covaxin in less than 10 months showcases the immense strength of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" along with the Indian academia and industry in fighting against the odds and carving a niche in the global community," Bhargava added.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen