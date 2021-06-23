According to WHO, its “emergency use listing (EUL) is a prerequisite for Covax Facility vaccine supply. It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer Covid-19 vaccines".



New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharat Biotech will hold a meeting with the World Health Organization (WHO) today on the issue of recognition of India's indigenous anti-coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. The meeting will evaluate the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use list (EUL) of Covaxin. After getting recognition from WHO, those travellers who took Covaxin jab will be allowed to travel to countries which needed WHO recognised vaccine dose administered to the traveller.

According to WHO, its “emergency use listing (EUL) is a prerequisite for Covax Facility vaccine supply. It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer Covid-19 vaccines".

Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in association with ICMR. This is the first indigenous vaccine made in India. At present, there are 3 vaccines that are being used to fight against Covid-19. Among them is Bharat Biotech's covaxin. Another vaccine which is been used is Covishield, which has been made by Oxford University and Astrazeneca and produced by Serum Institute of India. Apart from this, Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine is also being administered in India in association with Dr Reddy's Laboratory.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the drug regulator reviewed Covaxin's Phase III trial data on Tuesday and the vaccine's efficacy has turned out to be 77.8 per cent. The Hyderabad-based company had submitted data from the Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin to DCGI over the weekend. Now, Bharat Biotech's 'pre-submission' meeting with the World Health Organization (WHO) will take place today for approval for Covaxin.

However, data from Bharat Biotech's Covaxin have not been fully published in the internationally recognized, peer-reviewed journal yet. Earlier this month Bharat Biotech mentioned that the data would be published after submission to the drug regulator and within a time frame of about three months. In May, Bharat Biotech had said that an emergency use listing (EUL) application had been submitted to WHO, with regulatory approvals expected between July and September.

