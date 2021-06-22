The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) is likely to meet around noon today (June 22) to discuss the results. Currently, the data has not been fully published in a recognized peer-reviewed journal

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based drug manufacturer, has submitted data from Phase-III trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), according to the news agency ANI. The biotechnology company is responsible for developing Covaxin, India's only indigenous vaccine against coronavirus.

"Bharat Biotech submitted Phase 3 clinical trials data of Covaxin to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over the weekend," news agency ANI said quoting government sources.

According to reports, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) is likely to meet around noon today (June 22) to discuss the results. Currently, the data has not been fully published in a recognized peer-reviewed journal.

The trial data for Phase-III is crucial as it will provide details of the efficacy of the vaccine, which was developed in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Phase-III trial data is also required for getting emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Earlier, the company had said it will submit the data to the drug regulator, followed by peer-reviewed journals, with a timeline of three months for publication. Complete results of Covaxin's Phase-III trial data will be made public in July.

Reports suggested the World Health Organization accepted Bharat Biotech’s Expression of Interest for Covaxin and is set to hold a pre-submission meeting on June 23, taking the vaccine one step closer to a WHO emergency use listing. However, Bharat Biotech denied all such claims last week, calling them "incorrect and lacking any evidence."

The pharmaceutical company has been facing hurdles in getting the made-in-India vaccine approved in some foreign countries since it lacks Phase-3 trial data, which is essential for approval by the WHO in order to export the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is one of the three vaccines approved for emergency use in India's vaccination program against Covid-19. The other coronavirus vaccines that are being administered in the country are Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India, and Russia's Sputnik V.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha