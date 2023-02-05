Bharat Biotech Sends Three Lakh Doses Of Intranasal Covid Vaccine To Hospitals

THREE lakh doses of Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid-19 vaccine have been dispatched to some hospitals two days ago, said the company's executive chairman Krishna Ella said on Sunday.

"We dispatched three lakh doses of the world's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to some hospitals two days ago," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

While responding if Bharat Biotech is also planning is looking to export the vaccine, he stated that some international countries are approaching the company.

Ella also mentioned that the UW-Madison One Health Centre in Bengaluru is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

We have just dispatched nasal vaccines 2 days ago to the hospitals. Let's see: Dr Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech on the price of nasal-vaccines

The vaccine will also enhance the development and production of new vaccines for the country. Additionally, the partnership will also promote collaboration across disciplines and geographic boundaries, provide Indian students and researchers access to UW expertise and training, and build research capacity in India, said Ella.

"Both Ella Foundation and UW-Madison GHI share a common vision to advance innovation in science, research, and knowledge sharing. Establishing the UW-Madison Global One Health Centre holds great significance as it will advance global health through research, education, and community engagement by facilitating student, faculty exchanges, research and education," he added.

The country's first nasal Covid-19 vaccine, iNCOVACC, was launched by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

"Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), a global leader in vaccine innovation and developer of vaccines for infectious diseases, today dedicated iNCOVACC (BBV154) to the nation, the world's 1st COVID intranasal vaccine for Primary series and Heterologous booster," read a release issued by the firm.

"Product development and clinical trials for iNCOVACC were funded in part by the Government of India, through the Department of Biotechnology's, Covid Suraksha Program," the statement informed further.

(With inputs from agencies)