New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Monday said that it has applied for the emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin. Earlier, American pharma major Pfizer and the Serum Institute of India had applied to the central drug regulator for emergency use approval of thier coronavirus vaccines.

However, the first two vaccines were developed by foreign countries but Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The vaccine is still in the third stage of clinical trials.

Bharat Biotech's application for emergency use approval has also come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to its plant in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Pfizer had applied to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and has asked for permission to import its vaccine for sale and distribution in India.

"The firm has submitted the EUA application in Form CT-18 for grant of permission to import and market Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 in the country," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

The Pfizer, along with German pharmaceutical firm BioNTech, has developed its vaccine against the deadly coronavirus. The company claims that the vaccine offers 95 per cent protection against COVID-19 and is safe for roll-out.

Soon after, Adar Poonawalla's SII, which had partnered with AstraZeneca to produce one billion doses of the latter's coronavirus vaccine, had also sought emergency use authorisation.

However, Pfizer is unlikely to get get the approval given the lack of required infrastructure to store its vaccine, which requires minus 70 degree tempreature for storage. The company, however, has said that it is committed to engaging with the government of India and explore opportunities to make its vaccine available for use in the country.

"During this pandemic phase, Pfizer will supply this vaccine only through government contracts based on agreements with respective government authorities and following regulatory authorisation or approval," it had said in a statement earlier.

