COVID-19 Vaccination: Bharat Biotech said that Covaxin demonstrated 77.8 per cent efficacy against symptomatic patients while it is 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a big boost to India's inoculation drive against the deadly COVID-19, Bharat Biotech on Saturday morning said that it has concluded the final analysis for Covaxin efficacy as part of phase 3 clinical trials after the evaluation of nearly 130 confirmed cases.

In a statement, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm said that Covaxin demonstrated 77.8 per cent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 patients while it is 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic cases.

On the other hand, Covaxin was found to 63 per cent against asymptomatic cases while it demonstrated the efficacy of 65 per cent against the Delta Variant of COVID-19 that was responsible for the second wave of the pandemic in India.

"BBV152 was well tolerated with no clinically or statistically significant differences in the distributions of solicited, unsolicited, or serious adverse events between vaccine and placebo groups. No cases of anaphylaxis or vaccine-related deaths were reported," it said in a press release.

"Vaccination was well tolerated with an overall incidence of adverse events observed over a median of 146 days that was lower than that observed with other COVID-19 vaccines," it added.

The pharmaceutical firm also said that its commitment to continuous improvement of Covaxin is well underway with additional clinical trials to establish safety and efficacy in children between 2 to 18 years of age.

"A clinical trial to determine the safety and immunogenicity of a booster dose is also in process. Several research activities are being carried out to study variants of concern and to assess their suitability for follow up booster doses", the company said.

Covaxin was approved for emergency use authorisation in India on January 16, along with Serum Institute of India's Covishield, allowing the country to launch the biggest inoculation drive against the COVID-19 crisis in the world. Apart from India, the Bharat Biotech vaccine has also received emergency use authorisations in 15 more countries including, the Philippines, Iran, Brazil and Mexico.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma