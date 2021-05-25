Bharat Biotech said regulatory approvals for Covaxin are in process in more than 60 countries including the USA, Brazil and Hungary among others.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it expects approval for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from the World Health Organisation for Emergency Use Authorisation during July-September.



"Application for EUL has been submitted to WHO-Geneva, regulatory approvals are expected July-September 2021," it said in a release. The city based vaccine maker said it has got EUA in 13 countries with more to follow.

Most countries recommend vaccinations against COVID-19. Unvaccinated travelers can travel with negative RT-PCR tests prior to travel, in the absence of any other country specific travel restrictions, Bharat Biotech said.

Bharat Biotech receiving EUA for Covaxin from the WHO will be important as countries are preparing to gradually restart travel and tourism after prolonged COVID restrictions. Travellers, specially students, are nervous about Covaxin still not being listed as an approved vaccine by the World Health Organisation and several countries.

The US, Canada, Australia, Ireland and the EU are among those that do not have Covaxin on their approved list of vaccines.

While Pfizer, Moderna and Covishield are in the approved list of the WHO, the organisation has asked Bharat Biotech to furnish "more information" to get emergency use listing (EUL) for its Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19.

The latest ‘Status of COVID-19 Vaccines within WHO EUL/PQ evaluation process' guidance document dated May 18 on the WHO website said Bharat Biotech submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 and that “more information required”. A pre-submission meeting is expected “to be planned May-June 2021,” the guidance document said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has conveyed to the government that it has already submitted 90 per cent of documents to WHO for obtaining emergency use listing (EUL) for the Covaxin vaccine, sources said in New Delhi on Monday.

The remaining documents are expected to be submitted by June, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Ltd told the Central government during a discussion on obtaining the World Health Organisation's authorisation for emergency use listing for Covaxin, sources said.

