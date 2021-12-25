Hyderabad/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Saturday received the Emergency Use Approval (EUA) from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its COVID-19 vaccine for children in 12-18 age-group, news agency ANI reported while quoting its sources. The Covaxin, thus, becomes the second vaccine approved for use in children in India.

This is a breaking story. More information will be updated soon.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma