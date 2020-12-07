Emergency services like ambulance, hospital, medical shops will remain open during the bandh, which will be observed from 11 am to 3 pm. The farmers have called their bandh, an 'emphatic Bharat Bandh' and marriage ceremonies will be allowed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers protesting against the Narendra Modi government's three farm laws, which they say are "black laws" have called for a nation-wide bandh on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. They said that they will not call off their agitation until their demands are met. Although the government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers, they could not reach a consensus.

The nationwide shutdown is likely to have a large impact on daily lives in several states, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh where Opposition and ruling parties have extended support to the farmers.

What will remain closed and what will remain closed

Emergency services like ambulance, hospital, medical shops will remain open during the bandh, which will be observed from 11 am to 3 pm. The farmers have called their bandh, an 'emphatic Bharat Bandh' and marriage ceremonies will be allowed.

Petrol pumps, hotel and restaurants are likely to remain closed during the bandh. The farmers have reportedly said that they will take over the toll plazas across the country, which means transport services are also likely to get affected due to the nationwide shutdown.

"Barring pre-existing marriage and banquet bookings already confirmed, all hotels, restaurants, resorts and bars to remain closed to show support to Bharat bandh on December 8," Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab said in a statement.

The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI(M) and DMK have extended their full support to the farmers and observe the nationwide shutdown.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma