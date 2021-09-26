New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday (September 26) appealed to the farmers to stop protesting and engage in talks with the Center. He also said the Centre is ready to discuss the issues raised by the farmers.

"I urge farmers to adopt the path of discussion by leaving the path of protests. Central govt is ready to discuss any issues raised by farmers," said Tomar.

The appeal comes at a time when the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh on Monday (September 27), marking the first anniversary of the three farm laws passed by the Centre. The Bandh, which has been scheduled from 6 AM to 4 PM, has got support from the Congress, CPI (M), NCP, and TMC.

Tomar made a similar appeal earlier this year on July 18. He had stated that the Centre is willing to talk to farmers about their protests against farm rules. The statement came ahead of the parliament's monsoon session.

"The people of the Kisan Union are urged to leave the path of agitation and adopt the path of discussion. The government is ready to discuss," Tomar had said during his press conference prior to the parliamentary meeting.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told reporters on Sunday that the SKM will hold protests in every part of the country against the three contentious farm laws introduced by the Centre, hold meetings, and campaign in poll-bound states if they are not rolled back.

“The Government of India should repeal the three farm laws at the earliest. If not, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will go to every part of the country, hold meetings and protests against the Central government, and campaign in poll-bound states,” he said.

Farmers from various parts of the country, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the three farm laws for the last 1 year. The three laws in question are- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

