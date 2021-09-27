New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmers Union in India has called in for 'Bharat Bandh' today, September 27. The Bharat Bandh has been called to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws. With the nationwide strike from 6 is to 4 pm, Farmers have also announced to close all the borders connecting Delhi. With concerns about the event, Police in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have issued an advisory on the traffic diversion.

No protestor will be allowed to enter the national capital induration of the nationwide strike from the protest sites. As per Delhi Police official Tweet, "he traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to protest."

“Adequate security arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure in view of the Bharat Bandh. Check posts have been strengthened in the border areas. There will be adequate deployment in all important establishments including India Gate and Vijay Chowk. All the roads connecting Delhi with the villages in the border areas will be strictly checked,” said the Delhi Police quoted News18.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has diverted many routes due to the protest on Monday, Here have a look at the updated routes for commute on Monday in UP.

-The traffic incoming from Delhi will have to take enter UP via Maharajpur, Seemapuri, and Tusli Niketan.

-Loni border Indrapuri route towards Delhi has been diverted via Tiraha, Tila Mor and Bhopura.

-People coming in from Meerut to Delhi will be diverted to Partapur Meerut to Meerut Delhi-Expressway and the remaining traffic will be diverted from Kadarabad Mohidinpur towards Hapur. The route from Ghaziabad to Meerut will be further diverted from MuradnagarGanganahar to Niwari.

-The alternate route connecting Hapur to Ghaziabad will remain close and the roads via Dasna and Noida will also be closed. The traffic from the Noida side will have to take the NH-9 to visit Ghaziabad.

-No vehicle from Duhai will be allowed to go towards Dasna taking the alternative route.

Here are the Traffic route updates from Chandigarh implemented for today's Bharat Bandh.

-The traffic diversion has been implemented at six points, is the Mullanpur barrier, including the 66KV light point, Khuda Lahora bridge, Dhanas bridge, tubewell turn in Sector 25, T-point near Dhanas Lake, and PGIMER Chowk.

-People commuting to the Hallomajra light point will have to re-route towards the Kalibari light point from Tribune Chowk.-Commuters from the Industrial Area, Phases 1 and 2, at Poultry Farm Chowk will be diverted towards Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh.

-The way from Panchkula that goes to Hallomajra light point will be diverted towards Baltana village near the Raipur Kalan barrier and further towards the airport light point at the Makhan Majra turn.

