New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: In view of the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 by the farmers' union who are staging a protest against the three farm laws, several roads have been blocked across the country. Earlier, Haryana Police and Delhi Police have issued separate travel advisory stating that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways of the state.

The agitated farmers are demanding the government to repeal the three laws which they believe are against the interest of the community. It has been 13 days that the farmers are protesting against the law and today, they have called nationwide shutdown from 11 am to 3 pm and have threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

Bharat Bandh: Haryana Traffic Update

*The Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said, "There may be some disruption on the various toll plaza in the state. The main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also see some traffic disruptions for a short time."

*Gurugram's DCP Traffic DK Bhardwaj said that traffic will be diverted from Kherki Daula toll, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajeev Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and Shankar Chowk.

*Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders

Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders

Bharat Bandh: Delhi Traffic Update

*Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway.

Chilla Border both carriageway are closed. People are advised to take DND for Noida and take New Ashok Nagar road for Noida.



*Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK Road, NH 44.

*Tikri, Jharoda Borders, Dhansa are closed for any Traffic Movement.

*Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two-wheelers.

*Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic

Bharat Bandh: Uttarakhand Traffic Update

The traffic is hampered on Tuesday morning as hundreds of farmers from Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh are holding a sit-in protest at Ghazipur entry point on the National Highway-24 that connects Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, as part of their 'Bharat Bandh' call.

Bharat Bandh: Uttar Pradesh Traffic Updates

National Highway-44 (NH-44) has also been closed on both sides. The Gazipur border on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi.

"The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid the Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use the DND," the Traffic Police said.

* The farmers have once again blocked the national highway that connects Delhi with Meerut via Ghaziabad.

It is also reported that Ghaziabad Police has implemented a sector scheme under which the district has been divided into 7 zones and 14 sectors to maintain law and order.

