New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Department of Personnel and Training on Wednesday warned government officials to stay away from proposed nationwide strike on November 26, saying its instructions prohibit the employees from participating in any form of strike, including mass casual leave, go slow etc. or any action that abet any form of strike or protest in violation of Rule 7 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

In a statement, the DoPT said that any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences, which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action.

"It has been brought to the notice of the government that Confederation of the Central Governmen Employees & Workers has decided to observe nationwide strike on November 26, 2020 in order to demand related to pay, pension and service matters," the statement read.

"The instructions issued by Department of Personnel and Training prohibit the government servants from participating in any form of strike including mass casual leave, go slow etc. or any action that abet any form of strike or protest in violation of Rule 7 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964," it added.

The DoPT noted that the Supreme Court judgements have also agreed that going on a strike is a grave misconduct under the Conduct Rules and that misconduct by the government employees is required to be dealt with in accordance with law.

"All officers are requested that the above instructions may be brought to the notice of the employees working under their control. All officers are also requested not to sanction casual leave or any kind of leave to the officers and employees, if applied for, during the peroid of proposed strike, and ensure that the willing employees are allowed hindrance free entry into the office premises," it said.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja