New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A nationwide shutdown has been called by a joint forum of central trade unions for March 28 and 29 in protest against the "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies" of the Centre.

The call for the strike was taken after a meeting of the joint platform of central trade unions on March 22. The Congress and Left parties have decided to support the bandh.

In its statement, the forum said that transport workers, electricity workers, and roadways workers have decided to join the protest. Banking and insurance services are also expected to remain hit as the financial sectors have also decided to take part in the bandh.

The State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender, has already said its service will remain affected on March 28 and 29. "We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the forum has said that strike notices have been given by unions in sectors like coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, and copper. It said railways and defence sector unions would also be making mass mobilization in support of the strike.

However, the bandh is likely to affect people in West Bengal as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee has decided not to take part in the strike and asked state officials to be present on duty on March 28 and 29.

"In view of calls given by different trade unions for a 48-hour nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, all state government offices will remain open and employees shall report for duty on those days. Leaves to be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible," the state government said in its official order.

